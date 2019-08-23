|
|
Paul Wayne Clark, age 81, of Forrest City, died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. He had been in poor health for the past seven months.
Mr. Clark was born Oct. 4, 1937, in Forrest City, and was the son of Paul Alexander Clark and Bertie Stewart Clark. He lived in Forrest City all of his life.
Mr. Clark is survived by one sister, Kathryn May of Gasville; one sister-in-law, Pamela Clark of Forrest City; seven nephews and six nieces.
He had three sisters, Bonnie Sue Cox, Carolyn Simmons and Diane Carter and one brother, Danny Clark, who all preceded him in death.
Visitation will be Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, beginning at 1 p.m., at Stevens Funeral Home and continuing until the time of the graveside service at 2 p.m., at Forrest Park Cemetery.
Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Log on to stevensfuneralhome.net for the online registry.
Published in Times-Herald on Aug. 24, 2019