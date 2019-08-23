Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stevens Funeral Home
220 N Washington St
Forrest City, AR 72335
(870) 633-5400
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Wayne Clark


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Wayne Clark Obituary
Paul Wayne Clark, age 81, of Forrest City, died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. He had been in poor health for the past seven months.
Mr. Clark was born Oct. 4, 1937, in Forrest City, and was the son of Paul Alexander Clark and Bertie Stewart Clark. He lived in Forrest City all of his life.
Mr. Clark is survived by one sister, Kathryn May of Gasville; one sister-in-law, Pamela Clark of Forrest City; seven nephews and six nieces.
He had three sisters, Bonnie Sue Cox, Carolyn Simmons and Diane Carter and one brother, Danny Clark, who all preceded him in death.
Visitation will be Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, beginning at 1 p.m., at Stevens Funeral Home and continuing until the time of the graveside service at 2 p.m., at Forrest Park Cemetery.
Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Log on to stevensfuneralhome.net for the online registry.
Published in Times-Herald on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now