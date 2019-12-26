Home

Pauline Norwood


1929 - 2019
Pauline Norwood Obituary
Mrs. Pauline Norwood, 90, of Forrest City, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Baptist Health Little Rock.
Mrs. Norwood was born Jan. 14, 1929, in Wynne, to the late Wash Robinson Sr., and the late Daisy Montague Robinson.
Survivors are sons, Levern Norwood of Raleigh, N.C., Doyle Norwood of Las Vegas, Nev., Milton Norwood of Memphis, Michael Norwood of Little Rock, Jerry Norwood of Lansing, Mich.; daughter, Pearline Woodhouse of Forrest City, two granddaughters raised as daughters, Teresa King of Lansing, Mich., and Dorothy Carter of Jonesboro; one sister, Novella Burnley of Cleveland, Ohio, a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.
The funeral service for Mrs. Pauline Norwood will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Beth Salem M B Church in Forrest City. Interment will follow in Clark Cemetery in Colt.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m., Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Clay Funeral Home, located at 2522 E. Broadway in Forrest City.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.clayfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Times-Herald on Dec. 27, 2019
