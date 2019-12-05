|
Randy "Rudy" McDonald passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. He was born May 2, 1990, in Forrest City, to Peggy Ann Dukes and Randy D. McDonald.
He confessed a hope in Christ at an early age and was baptized at Rising Sun Missionary Baptist Church. Later he joined Spring Grove Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Cedric Coleman. He was a 2008 graduate at Forrest City High School. He was previously employed by Forrest City Grocery and Pizza Hut of Forrest City, and was employed at Holy Temple Outreach Ministry, Inc., in Wynne at his demise.
Randy "Rudy" McDonald was preceded in death by his father, Randy D. McDonald; grandmothers, Eddie Mae Dukes and Katherine Johnson; grandfather, Jackie Warren Green; great-grandmother, Georgia Ann Dukes; uncle, Anthony McDonald; aunts, Bobbie Jean Dukes, Shirley Ann Johnson and Rita K. McDonald and two cousins, Tom Hall Jr. and LaShanda Levell Dukes.
He leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Peggy Ann (Roosevelt) Franklin; three sisters, RoShunda Franklin and Yasmine McDonald, both of Forrest City and LaKita Allen of Osceola; four brothers, Devonta Dukes of Forrest City, Dwaylon (Andrea) Tiswell of Wynne and Randy Allen and Christopher Allen, both of Osceola; a special friend, LaTasha Fryer; five aunts and three uncles, and a host of nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly, and many cousins and friends.
Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 6, from 3 to 6 p.m., in the chapel of Miles J. Kimble Mortuary & Cremation.
The funeral service for Randy "Rudy" McDonald, age 29, of Forrest City will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at 1 p.m., at the Spring Grove M.B. Church with Pastor Cedric Coleman delivering the eulogy. Burial will follow at Casteel Cemetery, under the direction of Miles J. Kimble Mortuary & Cremation.
Published in Times-Herald on Dec. 7, 2019