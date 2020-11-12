Ronald C. Belt, formerly of Colt, passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Little Rock.

Ronald was the ninth child born to the late Joe L. Belt and Future Mae Willis-Belt in Colt on Dec. 31, 1965. He graduated from Forrest City High School and completed course work online through the University of Phoenix. He was employed with De Wafelbakkers in Little Rock. Ronald attended Jericho Church of God in Christ with his family as a young man and later joined Second Baptist Church on John Barrow Road in Little Rock.

He was predeceased by his parents, grandparents and one brother, Robert.

Ronald leaves to cherish his memories one daughter, Malajah Celeste Belt of Little Rock; one son, Ronald Chemar Belt of Little Rock; five brothers, Joe Belt Jr. (Linda), Emmanuel Belt (Geneva), George Belt (Jennifer), Carl Belt (Cynthia) and Keith Belt (Nasreen); seven sisters, Beverly Bynum, Velerie Key (Calvin), Charlotte Falls, Vashti Belt, Judy Ibezim (Willie), Pamela Taylor and Francelia Hamilton, along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A family visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at the Pine Tree Community Church of God in Christ at 4196 Highway 261 in Colt. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m., at the same location.

Due to Covid-19, all local, state and federal mandates will be followed.

Masks are required to be worn and social distancing will be strictly enforced.

