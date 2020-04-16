|
|
Rufus Duff Jr., was born on April 14, 1938, in Round Pond. He was the oldest of eight children born to the late Rufus and Odell Moore Duff. His siblings were Carl Lee, Robert T., Dollie, Lennell, Lillie, Abron and Gloria.
He united in marriage to Miss Bernice Barden on March 3, 1958, and to this union 11 children were born, including: Carolyn, Barry, Lonnie, Jeanelle, Julius, Jackie, Donna, Martin, Angela, Rufus and Ronnie. They made their home in Forrest City.
Brother Rufus Duff Jr., was a farmer by profession. He loved raising a garden, especially sweet potatoes and watermelons. His beloved, "Bern" passed away on Dec. 16, 1987. Before his passing, three of his children joined their mother, Julius, Martin and Angela Faye Duff. Needing a wife and help mate, the Lord sent to him Mrs. Lucille Coleman and they were joined in holy matrimony on Sept. 26, 2005. They remained faithful to their vows until the Lord God called him home.
In addition to being a dedicated husband and loving father, he was committed to the call of Christ and became a faithful member of the Salem Missionary Baptist Church in May of 1976. He was a member of the Sunday School, Deacons Ministry and the Voices of Thunder. Each Sunday, he could be found on the first pew, Bible in hand, witnessing to the Word praising and praying to God. He was a dependable, dedicated member, who was never full of excuses or finding fault with others. He would often be found extending a prayer, during devotion, calling on his "Heavenly, Father" and saying "mercy is my prayer." His word was his bond. Brother Duff was a patient God-fearing man who believed in hard work and helping others. He and his wife, Lucille, raised his grandsons, Tyler and Justin. They brought them to church every week and instilled Christian values in both of them.
Brother Rufus Duff Jr., heeded the call of the Master and transitioned from this earthly life to his heavenly reward on Monday, April 13, 2020.
Brother Duff leaves to cherish his life and memories his loving wife, Mrs. Lucille Duff; his children, Carolyn Bean, Barry Duff, Lonnie Duff, Jeanelle Duff, Jacquelyn (Ronnie) Lewis, Donna (Michael) Byrd, Rufus (Denise) Duff and Ronnie (Marquita) Duff; his grandsons, Tyler (Shaquitta) and Justin Duff, 17 other grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; his siblings, Dollie Hicks, Lonell Duff, Lillie Brown, Abron (Deloris) Duff and Gloria Clayton; seven stepchildren, a host of nephews, nieces, other relatives, friends and the Salem Church Family.
Visitation will be Friday, April 17, 2020, from 1 to 5 p.m., at the Salem Life Center and again on Saturday, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
An outdoor funeral service for Deacon Rufus Duff Jr., 81, of Forrest City, will be Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 11 a.m., on the campus of Salem Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Louis Ford delivering the eulogy. Burial will follow at the Forrest City Cemetery.
Miles J. Kimble Mortuary and Cremation is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Times-Herald on Apr. 18, 2020