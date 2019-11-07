|
|
Serdarin Malek Brown, a/k/a "King-Rambow," was born Oct. 10, 1997, in Forrest City to Stephanie Thornton and Clifton Brown. He attended Forrest City High School, and was living in Clarksville, Tenn., at the time of his death.
He loved to rap, sing and dance, and had a way of making everyone laugh. Serdarin worked at Exxon in Clarksville. He was a recent newlywed, having married Diaje' Brown on Oct. 11, 2019. He was a member of the New Hope Baptist Church in Dickson, Tenn.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, S. P. Brown Sr.; an uncle, S.P. Brown Jr. and his godgrandmother, Brenda Brown-Corlew.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Diaje' Brown; his children, Ser'Jouranee Brown and Serdarin Brown Jr.; his mother, Stephanie Thornton; father, Clifton (Adrianna) Brown; stepfather, Breshjon Brown; his siblings, DeWayne Robinson Jr., LaTia Brown, Adriana Bean, Cadeem Carter, Malik Rushing, Cedrane Brown, Candice Brown, D'Marcus Riley, Cor'Darius Brown and Cordliss (Brooke) Brown; his material grandmother, Irene Brown; aunts and uncles, Bobbie (Wayne) Patterson, Matthew Brown Sr., Darlene (Raymond) Hines, Annette (Steve) Bush, Charlotte (Curtis) Hill, Yolanda Brown, Geraldine Goodwin, Elliotte Brown, Paul (Octavia) Brown, Eddie (Shun) Brown and Thomas Brown; his maternal grandmother, Dorothy Thornton; maternal aunt and uncle, Shannon (Eddie) Carter and Donna (Mario) Lucero; his nephews, Zion Robinson and Kylin Franks; his mother-in-law, Shont'e Coleman (Alfred) Cotton, brothers and sisters-in-law, Sarai McRae, Serenity McRae, Trinity McRae, Mattenai McRae, Tanajah Cotton and Alfred Cotton III, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation for Serdarin Brown will be Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m., in the chapel of Miles J. Kimble Mortuary & Cremation at 1900 S. Washington in Forrest City.
Services for Serdarin Brown, 22, of Clarksville, Tenn., formerly of Forrest City, will be Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at 2 p.m., at the Cornerstone M.B. Church. Burial will follow at Mount Zion Cemetery, under the direction of Miles J. Kimble Mortuary & Cremation.
Published in Times-Herald on Nov. 8, 2019