Sharon P. Adkins Towner was born June 3, 1957. She departed this life on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Sammie L. Adkins Sr. and Marie H. Adkins; one sister, Sandra E. Adkins and one brother, Dow Williams.
She professed her life to Christ at an early age under the leadership of Willie L. Wilburn, Spiritual Church #2. She was employed at the Forrest City Medical Center for 30-plus years until becoming ill.
Sharon united in holy matrimony to Michael Towner Sr., and to that union three children were added, Tomeka (Seth A.) McKisick, Michael (Rose) Towner and Sandra Towner. Sharon Towner leaves to cherish her memory her three children, four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and six brothers and sisters, all from Forrest City, and a host of other relatives and friends.
A memorial service for Sharon Adkins Towner, 62, of Forrest City will be Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at noon at the United Christian M.B. Church in Forrest City with Pastor Frederick Clay Sr., delivering the eulogy.
Miles J. Kimble Mortuary & Cremation of Forrest City is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Times-Herald on Jan. 23, 2020