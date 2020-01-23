Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kincaid Funeral Services Inc
2615 S Washington St
Forrest City, AR 72335
(870) 633-3330
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Towner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon P. (Adkins) Towner


(1957 - 2020)
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon P. (Adkins) Towner Obituary
Sharon P. Adkins Towner was born June 3, 1957. She departed this life on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Sammie L. Adkins Sr. and Marie H. Adkins; one sister, Sandra E. Adkins and one brother, Dow Williams.
She professed her life to Christ at an early age under the leadership of Willie L. Wilburn, Spiritual Church #2. She was employed at the Forrest City Medical Center for 30-plus years until becoming ill.
Sharon united in holy matrimony to Michael Towner Sr., and to that union three children were added, Tomeka (Seth A.) McKisick, Michael (Rose) Towner and Sandra Towner. Sharon Towner leaves to cherish her memory her three children, four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and six brothers and sisters, all from Forrest City, and a host of other relatives and friends.
A memorial service for Sharon Adkins Towner, 62, of Forrest City will be Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at noon at the United Christian M.B. Church in Forrest City with Pastor Frederick Clay Sr., delivering the eulogy.
Miles J. Kimble Mortuary & Cremation of Forrest City is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Times-Herald on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -