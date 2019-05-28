|
Shirley J. Frost, 82, of Prairie Grove formerly of West Memphis, died Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Prairie Grove Health and Rehab in Prairie Grove.?Mrs. Frost was the crossing guard at Kinder Care in West Memphis, she was a very talented self-taught artist, and a gospel singer with the Blackwood Brothers quartet.?She was preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Mary Lemons Pipkins; and a son, Gene Frost.?She is survived by a son, Todd Frost (Stephanie) of Farmington; a daughter Tina Worrell of Centerville, Tenn.; two sisters, Peggy Pipkins Toomey of Avon Lake, Ohio, Beverly Nelson of Forrest City; a brother Ralph Pipkins of Forrest City; three grandchildren and two great grandchildren.?Graveside services will be at 2:00 PM on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Hughes Cemetery in Forrest City. ?Services by Roller-Citizens Funeral Home of West Memphis.?On-line guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times-Herald on May 28, 2019