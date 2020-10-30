Stanley Hurst Sr., age 77, of Forrest City, died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Christine Hurst, and his sister, Loistine Hurst Alexander.

"A good name is better than precious ointment; and the day of death than the day of one's birth." Ecclesiastes 7:1.

His good name was in service to the human race. Mr. Hurst's combination of love, seriousness and a unique sense of humor would leave smiles on many faces. He was a friend to many and touched many lives. Mr. Hurst was a devoted father, grandfather, great-grandfather, buddy, and most of all, a friend to everyone and the community of Forrest City.

Mr. Hurst leaves to cherish his memories seven sons, Reginald Hurst of Nashville, Tenn., Stanley Hurst Jr., of Memphis, Howard (Tracey) Hurst of Marion, Travis (Kim) Hurst of Opelousas, La., Khalil (Renae) Ali of Waxahachie, Texas, Brandon Akins of Shreveport, La., and Rod (Ebony) Newborn of Denton, Texas; four daughters, Brenda Hurst of Memphis, Barbara (Chris) Jackson of Marion, Audria Mitchell of Dallas and Sharon Powell of Toccoa, Ga.; 28 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law, George Alexander of Newark, Del.; a close friend/brother, Ocie Hardrick, and aunts, cousins, other relatives and many, many friends.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Wolfe Brothers Funeral Home, 128 S. 7th St., in West Memphis.

Celebration services for Mr. Stanley Hurst Sr., will be held at the Larry S. Bryant Multipurpose Center in Forrest City at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, with viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will be at Shady Grove Cemetery. Masks are required.

All services entrusted under the direction of Wolfe Brothers Funeral Home Inc., of West Memphis.

