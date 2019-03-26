|
|
Tambrielle Johnson, the daughter of Gabrielle McCrackin and Tamerius Johnson of Jonesboro, was born on Jan. 8, 2019, at Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock.
Tambrielle passed away Monday, March 18, 2019, in Little Rock at Arkansas Children's Hospital.
Tambrielle leaves to cherish her memories her loving parents, Gabrielle McCrackin and Tamerius Johnson of the home; one sister, Aubrey McGill of Wynne; one brother, Tamerius Johnson Jr., of Jonesboro; maternal grandparents, Jackie Rogers and Joseph Lee (Tamera) McCrackin of Jonesboro; paternal grandparents, Tracy Doby of Joneboro and Lewis Dale Sr. of Memphis and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
New Eden Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Times-Herald on Mar. 27, 2019