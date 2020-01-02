|
Theodis Cole, 64 of Forrest City, was born 05 May 1955 to the late Haston and Fannie Mae Cole.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Etta M. Davis; his godmother, Elizabeth Neely; and twelve siblings. Theodis graduated from Forrest City High School. Later he joined the United States Army and served his country for three years.
Theodis leaves to cherish his memories his sons, Damien Hodges (Marcia) of Forrest City, Theodis Cole, Jr. of Nashville, Tenn., Dr. Calvin L. Cole (Ebonie) of Rochester, NY, Chuncy D. Cole of Nashville, Tenn., and Donell Jones of Springfield, MA; one daughter, Chelsey T. Cole of Rockford, Ill.; two brothers, Seccer (Sandy) Cole of Forrest City and Wayone Cole of Killeen, Texas; six sisters, Catherine F. Shelton of Nashville, Tenn., Vera Lewis of West Memphis, Hazel (Percy) Jewell of Memphis, Delois (Marshall) James of Forrest City, Carolyn A. Cole Lawson of Killeen, Texas and Evelyn Cole of Brooklyn, NY; one aunt, Beulah Golida of Helena- West Helena; twelve grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews who loved their uncle dearly and many close friends (too many to name, but they know who they are), and the FCHS Class of 1973.
Services for Theodis Cole, 64 of Forrest City will be Saturday, Jan. 4 at 11 a.m. at the Larry S. Bryant Multipurpose Center with Pastor Joe King delivering the eulogy. Burial will follow at Forrest City Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday Jan. 3, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Miles J. Kimble Mortuary & Cremation which is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Times-Herald on Jan. 3, 2020