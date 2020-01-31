Home

Velma Jean Cook


1964 - 2020
Velma Jean Cook Obituary
Mrs. Velma Cook, age 55, of Forrest City passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at her home.
She was born Aug. 18, 1964, to the late James Clarence Cook and the late Rosie Lee Cook in Hughes.
Survivors include two sons, Walter Hare and DeMarlowe Cook, both of Forrest City; four daughters, LaShannon Brown and Jessica Braxton, both of Forrest City, Kala Smith of West Memphis and Jennifer Wright of Detroit, Mich.; two sisters, Earnestine Alford of Little Rock and Mary White of Forrest City, and a host nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, from 2 to 5 p.m., in New Eden Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Union Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Clarence Taylor Jr., officiating. Burial will follow at Paradise Gardens in Edmondson.
New Eden Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.
Published in Times-Herald on Feb. 1, 2020
