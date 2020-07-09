Verla Jo Hobson, age 89, of West Helena, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the Flo & Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro. She had been in poor health for the past several years.
Mrs. Hobson was born May 9, 1932, in Garner, and was the daughter of Cellus Washington Danley and Bessie Rogers Danley. She lived in Forrest City until moving to West Helena, was a housewife and a Missionary Baptist.
Mrs. Hobson married Jack Hobson and he preceded her in death in 1997.
She is survived by two daughters, Diane Rachel Stokes of Wynne and Martha Jo Ecker and husband, Jurgen, of Marion; one son, Jimmy Rogers Hobson and one grandchild.
A graveside service will be held Friday, July 10, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., at Forrest Park Cemetery.
Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Log on to stevensfuneralhome.net
for the online registry.