Veronica "Ronnie" Mangold
1947 - 2020
Veronica "Ronnie" Mangold, 72, of Gould, passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.
Born Oct. 22, 1947, in Gould, the daughter of the late Mark and Lena Mae Wilson McCarty.
Her parents, husband, Glover L. Mangold, and daughter, Tammy Mangold, all preceded her in death.
Ronnie was a Baptist and a homemaker.
Survivors are her daughter, Lynn (Ricky) King of Dumas and one sister, Valda Douglas of Gould.
A graveside service will be held a 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Barnishaw Cemetery near Colt.
For safety, everyone will have to follow Covid-19 guidelines and wear masks and practice social distancing.
Memorials may be made to The Gideons International.
Arrangements by Griffin Funeral Home of Dumas.
Visit the online guestbook at www.griffinfh.com

Published in Times-Herald from Sep. 15 to Sep. 22, 2020.
