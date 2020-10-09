1/1
Viola (Eppes) Hollowell
1936 - 2020
Viola Eppes Hollowell, age 84, of Forrest City, died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at her son's home in Forrest City. She had been in poor health for the past several months.
Mrs. Hollowell was born Aug. 11, 1936, in Madison, and was the daughter of John Robert Eppes and Lola Mae Davis Eppes. She lived in St. Francis County all of her life.
In 1954, she started working as a part-time clerk at the Madison Post Office and became the postmaster there. She worked for the Haynes Post Office and later the Palestine Post Office where she retired in 1997. She was a member of the Madison First Baptist Church and played the organ there. She was involved with the youth group and very active in all the activities of the church.
Mrs. Hollowell married Tommy 'Red' Hollowell in 1954, and he preceded her in death in 2019. She was also preceded in death by one son, Glenn Hollowell, and one sister, Linda Eppes Horton.
She is survived by one son, Mike Hollowell of Forrest City; four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Hollowell's wishes were to be cremated. Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Log on to stevensfuneralhome.net for the online registry.

Published in Times-Herald from Oct. 9 to Oct. 16, 2020.
