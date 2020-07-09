Viola Smith was born Aug. 25, 1956, in Osceola to the late Eddie Walter Smith and Lula Mae Bogard Smith.

Viola attended public school in Osceola before moving to Forrest City, where she attended the local college obtaining several degrees. Viola was a member of the Church of God, 201 N. Division Street, under the leadership of Pastor Alneather Forrest.

Viola was preceded in death by both parents; a son, Roy Williams III and one brother, Authur Smith Sr.

She leaves to cherish her memories three sons, Fredrick Smith of Tulsa Okla., Gary Harris (Charlotte) of South Bend, Ind., and Keanen Williams (Latrice) of Forrest City and two daughters, Stephanie Harris and Vivian Spencer, both of Forrest City. She also raised five grandchildren of whom she was legal guardian and raised as her own, including: Jeremiah Nelson, Asia Williams, Indin Williams, Angel Williams and Issac Williams, all of Forrest City. She is also survived by two sisters, Shirley Smith Blair of Blytheville and Barbara Smith Johnson of Forrest City; two brothers, Eddie Smith Jr. of Sherwood and Melvin Smith Sr., of Luxora; 26 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, three God-daughters, Donna Rooks of San Antonio, Texas, Joann Smith (Jerry) and Isis Watson, both of Forrest City, and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, July 10, 2020, at Miles J. Kimble Mortuary.

The funeral service for Sis. Viola Miller, 63, of Forrest City will be Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 11 a.m., at the Forrest City Junior High School Auditorium with Pastor Calvin Foster delivering the eulogy. Masks will be required upon entrance. Burial will follow at Forrest Park Cemetery.

Miles J. Kimble Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store