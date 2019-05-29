Walter Louis Rose went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, after a long struggle with COPD. Walter Louis was born October 4, 1934, in a logging camp in Cross County. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Futrell Rose and Faye Mosley Rose. He retired as a truck salesman at Chuck Hutton Chevrolet in Memphis. Walt had a passion for hunting, fishing, and trapping with his son, Lance and uncle, the late Billy Ray Rose of Wynne. This family trio used their old-timer skills and knowledge of a fast fading trade in starting R&R Express, removing unwanted game animals.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Patricia (Berry) of Hot Springs, Arkansas, his parents of Crawfordsville, Arkansas, and his brother, Marion (Della) Rose of West Memphis.

Walt will be missed by his loving companion, Carolyn Sanders of Colt and two brothers, Larry Rose of Indian Bay and David Rose (Sherry) of Crawfordsville.

He leaves two daughters, Donita (James) Cunningham of Memphis; Evelyn 'Sissy' Chappell of Mellwood; one son, James Lance Rose of Lepanto; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Walt's life and memories will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019, 11:00 A.M., at the Lighthouse Baptist Church in Mellwood. Brother Nathan Gordon will be officiating. Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may log on to stevensfuneralhome.net for the online registry. Published in Times-Herald on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary