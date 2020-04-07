|
|
William Brett Banks, 68, of Tyronza, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, at his home.
Brett was born in Memphis to A.A. "Shug" and Lucille Pitman Banks. He was a retired farmer and also retired from a frozen food manufacturing facility in West Memphis. Brett was a graduate of Blytheville High School and the University of Arkansas where he was a lifetime member of Lambda Chi Alpha. He served on the District Drainage Board. Brett loved sports, especially the Arkansas Razorbacks, the St. Louis Cardinals and the Green Bay Packers. Brett enjoyed riding around on the farm with his brother.
He was preceded in death by his father, Shug Banks.
Brett leaves his wife, Mary Lois Burfield Banks of the home; his mother, Lucille Banks of Jonesboro and brother, Charles A. "Chuck" Banks and his wife, Nancy, of Little Rock.
All services are private. The family requests memorials be made to First Baptist Church, 507 N. Rosser, Forrest City, AR 72335; Room in the Inn, 212 North 2nd Street, Memphis, TN 38105, or .
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cobbfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times-Herald on Apr. 8, 2020