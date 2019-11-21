Home

POWERED BY

Services
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home
2944 Walnut Grove Rd
Memphis, TN 38111
(901) 235-8169
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
R. S. Lewis and Sons Funeral Home
2944 Walnut Grove Rd
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Brown Baptist Church
980 Stateline Road
Southaven, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Barden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie James Barden


1963 -
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willie James Barden Obituary
Willie James Barden, 55, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.
Mr. Barden was a 1983 graduate of Forrest City High School. He attended the University of Central Arkansas and the University of Arkansas. Mr. Barden was a dedicated firefighter with the city of Memphis.
He is survived by two children, Brittany Breon Barden and Nicolas James Barden; one stepdaughter, Nicole Celise Hankins; 12 siblings and a host of family and friends to cherish his loving memory.
Family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at R. S. Lewis and Sons Funeral Home, 2944 Walnut Grove Road, Memphis.
Services will be held Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Brown Baptist Church, 980 Stateline Road, Southaven, Miss. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Southwoods on Hacks Cross Road.
Published in Times-Herald on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -