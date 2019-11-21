|
Willie James Barden, 55, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.
Mr. Barden was a 1983 graduate of Forrest City High School. He attended the University of Central Arkansas and the University of Arkansas. Mr. Barden was a dedicated firefighter with the city of Memphis.
He is survived by two children, Brittany Breon Barden and Nicolas James Barden; one stepdaughter, Nicole Celise Hankins; 12 siblings and a host of family and friends to cherish his loving memory.
Family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at R. S. Lewis and Sons Funeral Home, 2944 Walnut Grove Road, Memphis.
Services will be held Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Brown Baptist Church, 980 Stateline Road, Southaven, Miss. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Southwoods on Hacks Cross Road.
Published in Times-Herald on Nov. 22, 2019