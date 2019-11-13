Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert Vincent Doucet. View Sign Obituary

With great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Vince, at the age of 76 at the Thompson General Hospital on Sunday, November 10, 2019.

Vince is survived by his wife Lynda, his children Michael, Debbie (Kelly), Michele, Dawn (Graham), his grandchildren Stephanie (Justin), Tyler (Jenilee), Aurora, Gage, Maxwell and his great grandchildren Kane, Maizie, Macgillvary and Ivy.

He is also survived by Lynda's children Jim (Angie), Myrna (Andy), Jo-Anne (Robert), grandchildren Jessica (Adam), Stephanie (Corey), Alana (Jeff), Jeffery, Vance, Zachary, Benjamin, Graham and great grandchildren Drayden, Cali and Olivia.

Vince is survived by his sister Carol Draper (Jerry) and family, sister in-law Lonnie Doucet and family.

Predeceased by his brother Edward and parents Peter and Edith Doucet.

Vince was born in Galt (Cambridge) Ontario in 1943. He lived and attended school in Brantford. He later moved to Sudbury to start his career as a miner for INCO. In 1973 he moved to Thompson and continued working for the company until retirement after 34 years of employment. He later was employed part time at the Coop Gas Bar for 10 years.

Vince enjoyed fishing, woodworking, photography, family vacations and socializing. He also enjoyed time with his little dog Buddy.

As per his wishes cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 16 as a Come and Go from 1:00-4:00 at the Royal Canadian Legion lounge.

