It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of Alex S. Verbo of Lynn Lake, Manitoba on March 8, 2019.
Alex was born on September 25, 1937. He was raised in Hungary until the age of 19 years old. He immigrated to Canada in 1956 and worked for Sherritt Gordon Mines for 43 years.
Alex married Louise Bertrand of Noranda, Quebec and raised 3 children; Charles (Leona Stockham), Alex Jr. (Jolie Sobie), Lisa (Gerry McGonigal). They had 8 grandchildren; Kyle, Marc, Marnie, Adam, Eric, Shawn, Janelle and Renee.
Alex was an avid sportsman, enjoying mostly fishing with family and friends. He lived a successful life with a great family and many friends.
Cremation has taken place and those looking for future service information may contact Louise.
Boardman/Northland Funeral Home in care of arrangements, call 204-778-7982
Published in Thompson Citizen from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019