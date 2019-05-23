Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annette Diboll. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that the family of Annette Diboll announces her peaceful passing on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 with her family by her side after a long hard battle with cancer.



Left to mourn her passing is husband Mark Diboll, children Bryan (Danielle), Zack (Angela), Jake (Kaylee) and Jenn (Braden) and beloved grandchildren Nate and Cassidy, Evan, Lexi and Logan.



Annette touched the communities of Thompson and Portage la Prairie through 35 years of teaching. She was a loving wife for 38 years and will be greatly missed by her husband and family. She was the glue to the family and always ensured there was a home cooked meal when her kids would come home. She had an eye for detail and helped all four children plan their weddings. Annette was the most organized person and always had everything in perfect order. She was always there for a listening ear, but oddly enough you hardly got a word in. She loved to spend her spare time gardening, watching CNN and the Blue Jays. Her favourite place to be was "somewhere hot". She was a loving grandma who adored her grandchildren and grand animals.



A Celebration of Life will take place on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Herman Prior Centre, 40 Royal Road North, Portage la Prairie, MB. Memorial donations to Central Plains Cancer Care would be appreciated.

