Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey Florence Beaton. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that the family of Audrey Beaton announces her passing after a brief illness, on October 8, 2019 at the age of 93 years. She will be lovingly remembered by her children June (Don), Doug, Ron (Suzanne) and Sheila (Mark), her 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Albert in October 2012.

Audrey was born in Winnipeg MB on September 7, 1926 to Harry Matthew and Patience Mary Gutsell, and spent her childhood with her brother Victor on Sherburn Street. In 1949 she married Eldon Hartshorne, and they soon welcomed June and Doug. They moved to California a few years later, and, due to a car accident they lost their third child Yvonne. Not long after that Eldon passed away.

Audrey returned to Winnipeg and worked with Osler, Hammond & Nanton in finance. Then she met Albert Beaton, who convinced her to move to Thompson MB where they were married on January 20, 1962, and soon welcomed Ron and Sheila. They celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary, only nine months before Abe passed away.

Audrey contributed her time and talents by crocheting afghans and knitting slippers and mittens for family, community members, and generously donating many items to the Hospital Auxiliary. She served as a board member for the Credit Union, the Manitoba League of Physically Handicapped, the Army and Navy, and as a member of the Hospital Auxiliary, as well as 25 years for the provincial and federal elections.

Thanks to the support of Audrey's friends and neighbors, she was able to continue in her own home for the next 7 years. However, due to a fall in April she was hospitalized, then transferred to The Maples Personal Care Home in Winnipeg, where she was well-cared for until her passing.

She was dearly loved, and touched the hearts of many during her 93 years; she loved her home, her friends and the City of Thompson. She was fun, witty and thrifty, but most of all she was a "people" person. Audrey may be gone - but she will never be forgotten!

Cremation has taken place, and a memorial service was held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Klassen Funeral Home, Winnipeg MB.

Please join in remembering Audrey Florence Beaton by visiting the memorial at

It is with great sadness that the family of Audrey Beaton announces her passing after a brief illness, on October 8, 2019 at the age of 93 years. She will be lovingly remembered by her children June (Don), Doug, Ron (Suzanne) and Sheila (Mark), her 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Albert in October 2012.Audrey was born in Winnipeg MB on September 7, 1926 to Harry Matthew and Patience Mary Gutsell, and spent her childhood with her brother Victor on Sherburn Street. In 1949 she married Eldon Hartshorne, and they soon welcomed June and Doug. They moved to California a few years later, and, due to a car accident they lost their third child Yvonne. Not long after that Eldon passed away.Audrey returned to Winnipeg and worked with Osler, Hammond & Nanton in finance. Then she met Albert Beaton, who convinced her to move to Thompson MB where they were married on January 20, 1962, and soon welcomed Ron and Sheila. They celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary, only nine months before Abe passed away.Audrey contributed her time and talents by crocheting afghans and knitting slippers and mittens for family, community members, and generously donating many items to the Hospital Auxiliary. She served as a board member for the Credit Union, the Manitoba League of Physically Handicapped, the Army and Navy, and as a member of the Hospital Auxiliary, as well as 25 years for the provincial and federal elections.Thanks to the support of Audrey's friends and neighbors, she was able to continue in her own home for the next 7 years. However, due to a fall in April she was hospitalized, then transferred to The Maples Personal Care Home in Winnipeg, where she was well-cared for until her passing.She was dearly loved, and touched the hearts of many during her 93 years; she loved her home, her friends and the City of Thompson. She was fun, witty and thrifty, but most of all she was a "people" person. Audrey may be gone - but she will never be forgotten!Cremation has taken place, and a memorial service was held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Klassen Funeral Home, Winnipeg MB.Please join in remembering Audrey Florence Beaton by visiting the memorial at www.KlassenFuneralHome.com Through this site, you are invited to share your thoughts and fond memories with the family. Published in Thompson Citizen on Sept. 7, 1926

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Thompson Citizen Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close