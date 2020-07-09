B. Darell Whenham, Age 68, of Kleefeld, MB, passed away suddenly on June 2, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents Harvey and Lois; his son Todd; mother-in-law Winnie Stuart and father-in-law Peter Stuart. He is survived by his wife Leslie; her children Jason Whenham (Aleasha), Carrie Whenham (James); and Kelly Booth (Shaun); his grandchildren whom he adored, Mackena, Jake and Samuel; his siblings Richard Kohlruss (Linda); Kevin (Lorraine) Whenham; Lesley Whenham; Gaylene Garinger (Terry); Brent Whenham, as well as numerous nieces and nephews across Canada. Darell had lots of close friends across Manitoba and Saskatchewan who he spent a lot of time with thoughout the years

Darell was born in Tisdale Saskatchewan and grew up in the Ridgedale area, moving to Thompson in the early 70's. He spent many years in Thompson working for Midland Fruit/Codville company and eventually Sobey's starting as a warehouse man/truck driver and ending his career as the General Manager. His love and passion was for the outdoors, often found fishing or hunting with numerous friends – always up for an adventure. He was always open for a joke but would be a great person to talk seriously with – Always there to lend a helping hand to a friend in need.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Society; Relay for Life or the Skycenter in his name.

By Darell's request, there will be no service – Dad always said, funerals were for dead people and there is a lot of living to do.

Dad, shoot straight – See you on the other side.

