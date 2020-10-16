It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Barbara Romanica on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the Northern Spirit Manor in Thompson at the age of 74.
Born in Ignace, Ontario, Barb was raised in Northern Ontario, moving to Winnipeg before settling in Thompson, MB and working at Vale (INCO in her time). Barb was never afraid to step up to volunteer or commit to a cause, especially one that advanced the standing, rights and recognition of women. Barb was very proud to be one of the first women in Canada to become a 1st Class Power Engineer, and she joined the Union in order to encourage a stronger voice for women in a mostly-male workforce. After retirement, Barb continued giving with her volunteer work with the Relay for Life, Cancer Care Manitoba and Canada Red Cross. Barb was a very proud member of Lac de Mille Lac First Nation, and was recognized and celebrated as an Elder within her community in the last few years. She was a very active member of the St. Lawrence Catholic Church, singing in the choir, volunteering and belonging to the CWL.
Left to cherish her memory are sons Karl, Tery (Deanna), and Grandchildren Ella and Carter, all of Thompson and her sisters Anne (Jan) and Lois.
Barb was predeceased by her Grandparents, Parents–Frank and Anne Romanica, and brother–Lawrence.
A private family service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Boardman Funeral Home in Thompson officiated by Father Guna. Following the service between 1:30-3:00pm, friends are welcome to visit and say their goodbyes. People are welcome in small groups to maintain social distancing numbers for public gatherings. Internment will take place in Kenora, Ontario.
In lieu of flowers, if friends so desire, donations can be made in Barb's honour to the Canadian Cancer Society
(www.cancer.ca) or Canadian Red Cross (www.redcross.ca).