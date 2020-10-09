1/1
Barney Deschambeault
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barney Deschambeault, 83, of Thompson, Manitoba passed away suddenly at his home on September 30, 2020. He was born on December 13, 1936 in Cumberland House, Saskatchewan. Barney is predeceased by his wife Ethel (McKenzie), parents Edward & Melanie Deschambeault, his brothers Angus, Edward, Lionel, and his sister Diane.
Barney raised his five boys (Frank, John, Keith, Heath and Cyril), as well as Kristna Castel and her daughter Sasha who were the light of his life in the later years.
Barney retired from INCO (Vale) in Thompson in 1999 after 36 years with the company. In his retirement he took daily walks downtown to the City Centre Mall and could be found with his "Crew" at the Corner Deli smiling, pulling a pull-tab and sharing stories of the past. Most of his work colleagues would remember him at furnace number 5 in the smelter, where he was referred to as Yoda.
Barney was known in the community for taking-in and helping others. With a warm pot of soup and fresh bread, he'd open his home to those needing a friendly face and a good laugh, sitting at the kitchen table chatting and reminiscing.
He was loved by all of his wonderful grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family would like to thank the Thompson Fire and Emergency Services and the Boardman Funeral Home.
Due to the pandemic restrictions, a service will be planned for a later date. To honour Barney's memory, the family requests that you make donations to the Canadian Cancer Society (www.cancer.ca) or the Heart and Stroke Foundation (www.heartandstroke.ca).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Thompson Citizen from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boardman/Northland Funeral Home
28 Nelson Rd
Thompson, MB R8N 0B4
(204) 778-7982
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved