Barney Deschambeault, 83, of Thompson, Manitoba passed away suddenly at his home on September 30, 2020. He was born on December 13, 1936 in Cumberland House, Saskatchewan. Barney is predeceased by his wife Ethel (McKenzie), parents Edward & Melanie Deschambeault, his brothers Angus, Edward, Lionel, and his sister Diane.
Barney raised his five boys (Frank, John, Keith, Heath and Cyril), as well as Kristna Castel and her daughter Sasha who were the light of his life in the later years.
Barney retired from INCO (Vale) in Thompson in 1999 after 36 years with the company. In his retirement he took daily walks downtown to the City Centre Mall and could be found with his "Crew" at the Corner Deli smiling, pulling a pull-tab and sharing stories of the past. Most of his work colleagues would remember him at furnace number 5 in the smelter, where he was referred to as Yoda.
Barney was known in the community for taking-in and helping others. With a warm pot of soup and fresh bread, he'd open his home to those needing a friendly face and a good laugh, sitting at the kitchen table chatting and reminiscing.
He was loved by all of his wonderful grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family would like to thank the Thompson Fire and Emergency Services and the Boardman Funeral Home.
Due to the pandemic restrictions, a service will be planned for a later date. To honour Barney's memory, the family requests that you make donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
(www.cancer.ca) or the Heart and Stroke Foundation (www.heartandstroke.ca).