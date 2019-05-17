Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernadeen Frances "Bunny" Wiebe. View Sign Service Information RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 1825 1st Avenue NE Weyburn , SK S4H 2L5 (306)-848-0333 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Grace United Church Weyburn , SK View Map Obituary

Bernadeen "Bunny" Frances Wiebe, late of Weyburn, SK, passed away on May 15, 2019, at the age of 77 years.

Bunny was predeceased by her parents, Peter and Frances Mayer; her step-mother, Kay Gillis; sister Pamela Lambillotte; and her grandchildren of the heart Richard and Clemens Gentzsch.

Bunny is survived by her husband Vic; daughter Christine (Jeff) Schick and grandsons, Lindsey and Curtis; her daughter Andrea (Adam) Batchelor and granddaughter Tristan; her son Kelly Wiebe; her Kiwi daughter of the heart Lila (Ray) Willis and children: Terri (Godchild), Braden and Rochelle, her Swiss daughter of the heart, Yasmine (Michael) Gentzsch; her brother Terry Mayer (Antoinette Gagner) and his children Kimberly and Christopher; nieces, Terri Persing and Deanna Lambillotte.

Bunny was born and raised in Regina, SK, graduated from Central Collegiate, and took her training as a nurse at the University of Saskatchewan where she met Vic whom she married in 1964. They established their first home in Prince Albert, SK and resided there for 14 years during which time all of their children were born. She enjoyed being a stay-at-home mom, but as the children were approaching school age, she went to work as a teaching assistant which allowed her to keep the same work days and hours as the children. This became her work calling through to retirement in 2001 even as Vic's work took them to living in Regina, Thompson and Weyburn. Her enjoyment of working with children and youth led her to volunteer as a Sunday School teacher and a leader in other children's activities such as Brownies and Beavers.

She enjoyed singing in both church and community choirs, attending musical concerts and festivals and many tears of extensive traveling camping-style. In her later years she was restricted in her mobility due to health issues, but continued to enjoy traveling and spending times with family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from Grace United Church, Weyburn, SK, with Rev. M. Barnabas officiating. Luncheon will be held at Upper Grace Hall, Weyburn, SK

In lieu of flowers, for family and friends so wishing, charitable donations in memory of Bunny may be made to the Grace United Church Christian Education Fund, 210 ~ 3rd Street, Weyburn, SK, S4H 0W6.

Arrangements are entrusted to RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, Weyburn, SK

(848-0333 ~ 1-888-848-0333) Expressions of sympathy to the family may be sent to our website at: Bernadeen "Bunny" Frances Wiebe, late of Weyburn, SK, passed away on May 15, 2019, at the age of 77 years.Bunny was predeceased by her parents, Peter and Frances Mayer; her step-mother, Kay Gillis; sister Pamela Lambillotte; and her grandchildren of the heart Richard and Clemens Gentzsch.Bunny is survived by her husband Vic; daughter Christine (Jeff) Schick and grandsons, Lindsey and Curtis; her daughter Andrea (Adam) Batchelor and granddaughter Tristan; her son Kelly Wiebe; her Kiwi daughter of the heart Lila (Ray) Willis and children: Terri (Godchild), Braden and Rochelle, her Swiss daughter of the heart, Yasmine (Michael) Gentzsch; her brother Terry Mayer (Antoinette Gagner) and his children Kimberly and Christopher; nieces, Terri Persing and Deanna Lambillotte.Bunny was born and raised in Regina, SK, graduated from Central Collegiate, and took her training as a nurse at the University of Saskatchewan where she met Vic whom she married in 1964. They established their first home in Prince Albert, SK and resided there for 14 years during which time all of their children were born. She enjoyed being a stay-at-home mom, but as the children were approaching school age, she went to work as a teaching assistant which allowed her to keep the same work days and hours as the children. This became her work calling through to retirement in 2001 even as Vic's work took them to living in Regina, Thompson and Weyburn. Her enjoyment of working with children and youth led her to volunteer as a Sunday School teacher and a leader in other children's activities such as Brownies and Beavers.She enjoyed singing in both church and community choirs, attending musical concerts and festivals and many tears of extensive traveling camping-style. In her later years she was restricted in her mobility due to health issues, but continued to enjoy traveling and spending times with family and friends.A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from Grace United Church, Weyburn, SK, with Rev. M. Barnabas officiating. Luncheon will be held at Upper Grace Hall, Weyburn, SKIn lieu of flowers, for family and friends so wishing, charitable donations in memory of Bunny may be made to the Grace United Church Christian Education Fund, 210 ~ 3rd Street, Weyburn, SK, S4H 0W6.Arrangements are entrusted to RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, Weyburn, SK(848-0333 ~ 1-888-848-0333) Expressions of sympathy to the family may be sent to our website at: www.rdfuneralchapel.com "Celebrating Life, One Family At A Time" Published in Thompson Citizen from May 17 to May 18, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Thompson Citizen Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close