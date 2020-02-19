Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brian William "Bill" Shanks. View Sign Obituary

Bill was born June 23, 1941 in Neepawa, Manitoba to Robert and Bessie Shanks, the fourth of their six children, and spent his early years working and hunting on the family farm along the Whitemud River east of town.

Bill joined Manitoba Hydro in April 1963 at Gladstone as a labourer, becoming an apprentice lineman and being transferred to Norway House the following year to build the distribution system there. He was immediately drawn to the uniquely beautiful North and enjoyed a natural kinship with the spirited and adventuresome people who thrived there. He and his wife Cathy, whom he married on April 15, 1967, moved to Thompson that year where he became District Supervisor. In the decades that followed, Bill advanced his way upward through a number of positions by virtue of his leadership qualities and tireless work ethic to become Hydro's Division Manager for the Northern Region, and subsequently the Key Accounts Division Manager. He was working in Industrial Development in Customer Service and Marketing at the time of his retirement from Hydro in 1999, after which he and Cathy relocated from Thompson to Sprucewoods, Manitoba. Over the course of his 36-year career, he had an instrumental role in helping first to bring rural electrification to the remote communities of Manitoba's North and then to sustain and further develop it. Of these experiences he later reflected that he felt "unwavering pride that I have played a part, however small, in bringing a better life to my fellow man."

Bill delighted in hunting and fishing. As a father he took the greatest care and joy in passing along to his boys his profound love of the outdoors, as well as a special attentiveness to even the smallest moments of beauty in nature that occur so often, yet are so easily missed. He built a cabin by hand in the cottage community at Setting Lake south of Thompson which he and his family enjoyed extensively for many years. Bill believed very strongly in contributing to his community; he was active in the Anglican Church and was appointed a Lay Canon in the Diocese of Keewatin, served on an advisory council for Canadian Airlines, worked with the local Army Cadets as an instructor, was a supporter of Ducks Unlimited, and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Canadian Armed Forces Reserves.

Bill passed away peacefully in Brandon on January 30. He will be missed and remembered by his wife Cathy, sons Jamie (Naomi) and Tim (Michaela), grandchildren Hannah, Hudson, Grayson and Matilda, extended family, and the many friends he made throughout his life. Deepest thanks go to the compassionate staff at Hillcrest Place Personal Care Home in Brandon for the warmth and kindness Bill and his family experienced there throughout the past five years.

Donations may be made in Bill's name to Hillcrest Place (930 26th St, Brandon, MB R7B 2B8) or to Parkinson Canada at www.parkinson.ca. Published in Thompson Citizen from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020

