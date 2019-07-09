CLIFFORD (BUCK) HANSON
1937 - 2019 - 81 YEARS OLD
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Cliff Hanson on May 28, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Buck is survived by his loving Wife, Linda; sons, Kip, Jason (Deb) and his daughter, Sharlyn; grandchildren, Ashleigh Hanson, Justin Hanson and Allyson Ricketts; great grandchildren, Amina and Chloe.
He was predeceased by his parents; survived by sisters, Ardie, Phyllis and Dolly and brothers, Ernie, Bob and Joe.
One of his greatest joys in life was the cabin he built on Setting Lake. He was an avid fisherman and loved spending a lot of time there. Many wonderful family memories were created at the family cabin.
Buck was employed by Inco in Thompson, Manitoba.
His passing was very sudden and unexpected. As per Buck's wishes, cremation has taken place and no service will be held.
Published in Thompson Citizen from July 9 to July 10, 2019