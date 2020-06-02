It is with sad hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our dear angel, Cura Sophie Courchene, on Thursday, May 28 at 3:11 p.m. at the Health Sciences Center with her mother by her side. Cura was born on December 21, 1999 in Winnipeg and was 20 years old at the time of her passing.

Although Cura had medical challenges throughout her lifetime, she never let that define who she was. Cura always took each day as a special gift and always had such a positive attitude. Cura was the heart of her family and she was the doting mother hen. She took great care of her mother and siblings. Her family is blessed with many, many fond memories.

Cura leaves to mourn her mother Michelle Dorion, her brothers Mitchell, Hunter and sister Rayanne, grandparents Albert and Myrtle Dorion, Uncles George, Joseph, Allen, Albert Jr. and aunt Loretta as well as her cousins John, Hope and Wilson and her loving pets dog Goldie, guinea pigs Fluffy and Oreo and her fish.

The family is comforted in knowing that Cura passed away peacefully. Cura is now up in heaven. She is an angel. There is no more pain or suffering. She is watching out for her family from up above and she will be lovingly remembered for all the joy she brought to everyone who knew her.

Services were held on Tuesday, June 2 at Boardman Funeral Home.

A special "Thank You" to my AFM family for all the support that was provided to the family during this difficult time.

