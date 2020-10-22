It is with sadness the family of Daniel Gogol announce his passing on March 29, 2020 in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Daniel was born on June 29, 1976 at Thompson General Hospital, Thompson, Manitoba. He took his schooling at Deerwood Elementary School and RD Parker Collegiate in Thompson, Manitoba.

After completing high school, Daniel attended (RRCC) Red River Community College in Winnipeg, Manitoba and graduated as a Certified Computer Programmer.

After completing RRCC, Daniel worked at Converges call center and at IPSOS Reid call center in Winnipeg, Manitoba working as computer Technical Support. Daniel attended the University of Saskatchewan majoring in Bio Chemistry and minor in GMO plant research. While attending university, Daniel worked on numerous construction jobs during the summer months. He enjoyed travelling, and enjoyed seeing different parts of Canada. If time permitted, Daniel would occasionally spend some summer time on Vancouver Island camping with his friends.

Skateboarding and snowboarding were Daniel's biggest sports. As soon as winter began, Daniel was already planning his next winter snowboarding trip. Daniel would travel to Banff, Alberta or Whistler Mountain, BC and spend as much time as he could, snowboarding and challenging the most difficult slopes he could find. During the summer months Daniel liked to go fishing with his father, and he would always catch the first or biggest Walleye.

Surviving are his parents Shirley and Warren Gogol and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Daniel was predeceased by his brother Nathan Gogol, grandparents Mary Gogol and Lasko Gogol, and Percy Kobe, uncle Ed Gogol and uncle Percy Kobe.

Due to Covid-19 there will be a Private Family Service held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Teen Challenge.

To send online condolences, visit www.parkfuneral.ca "Obituaries-Guestbook". Arrangements entrusted to Greg Lalach of Park Funeral Home, 306-244-2103.

