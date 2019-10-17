Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Bernard "Duke" Taylor. View Sign Service Information Boardman/Northland Funeral Home 28 Nelson Rd Thompson , MB R8N 0B4 (204)-778-7982 Memorial Gathering 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Boardman/Northland Funeral Home 28 Nelson Rd Thompson , MB R8N 0B4 Obituary

Donald (Duke) Bernard Taylor, age 78 passed away peacefully with his family by his side at the Thompson General Hospital October 15, 2019.

Duke leaves to cherish his memory his wife Lynn, children Colette (Joe), James (Krislyn), Rebecca (Chris), Donann (Kyle), and Barry; his grandchildren Caitlyn (Adam), Tayla, Kathleen (Dradon), Allison (Brandon), Gavin, Lacey, James Jr., Kaden, Nathan, and his great grandson Greyson. Duke will also be missed by Lynn's siblings, Heather (Harold), Andrea (Bob), Mary-Ellen (Steve), Andrew and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be specially missed by his niece, Trisha who held a special place in his heart.

Duke was pre-deceased by his Dad, Sgt. David Donald Taylor, his mother Juanita Dorothy Houlding and step-father, Thomas Preston Houlding.

Duke felt that by far his greatest accomplishment was seeing his first great grandson born. He proudly told everyone that he was so fortunate to still be here to experience this joy as this was a first for his side of the family.

His love for Lynn was personified with each milestone in life. Each step-in life, each accomplishment of his children and grandchildren brought him great joy. He might not have always said it to their faces, but he loved fiercely and would beam about them to his friends and family for hours.

Duke was born November 25, 1940 in Ottawa Ontario. He was known for his quick wit and was always ready with a sarcastic joke to make you smile. His teasing was immeasurable and his laugh was contagious and filled the room.

He loved talking about growing up in Ontario and later attending Thompson Academy on Martha's Vineyard. Duke held various jobs over the years but the time spent working for Manitoba Hydro and later driving semi were above all his most favourite. Another one of what he considered his greatest achievements was serving as President of Branch 244 of the Royal Canadian Legion. His circle of friends at the Legion could be found regularly ensconced at table 9 – these friendships he treasured right up to the last of his days.

Duke loved the outdoors and participated in many things like stockcar racing, snowmobiling, curling and fishing. His love for the lake was paramount and the time he and the family spent at the "cabin" were the best – he constantly had a smile on his face when there.

Cremation has taken place. In accordance with Duke's wishes there will be no funeral. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, October 19 from 1 – 3 at the Boardman Funeral Home, and this summer plans are being made for a celebration of life event which will take place at Paint Lake. Further information on this will be advised when arrangements are completed.

The family would like to extend their sincere and grateful thanks to the staff of Thompson Fire and Ambulance Service, the Emergency Services Department and the doctors and nurses on the 2nd floor at Thompson General Hospital for the care and compassion given to Duke.

