Donald Neil Campbell was born in Star City , Sask. to Hugh and Dorothy Campbell. He attended school in Star City and Brooksby Sask. After graduating from school Neil went to work for Saskatchewan Power for a number of summers and curled in the winter months. After meeting his wife Pat he got a full time position with North American Lumber In Wadena, Sask. and then after they were married he was manager of North American Lumber in Wishart, Sask. After a year in Wishart, Neil decided to go in business for himself and bought the tire shop in Star City. Sask. Business wasn't doing too well so he applied for and was hired to work in Lynn Lake, Manitoba for Sherritt Gordon Mines where he worked at several positions including Shift boss, blaster, crusher operator and time keeper till the mine closed in 1989 and then Neil again purchased a laundromat, video rental and pizza business as Patty's Place and Campbell's Bus where he was agent for Grey Goose and then Grey Hound Bus lines for 17 years till his retirement because of poor health.

Neil married Pat Praski on May 21, 1966 and together they had four boys Darren, David and Darryl their Centennial Project of 1967 and Darwin born in Manitoba's Centennial year 1970. In 1975 they adopted their 2 ½ year old daughter Angela.

Neil was very family and community minded. He was on the executive of curling club, minor hockey, youth bowling, as well as Hospital board, School board and town council as Deputy Mayor for several years. He made many memories with his family of travelling, fishing, curling, bowling and took an avid interest in whatever his children were involved with.

Neil was predeceased by his parents Hugh and Dorothy and his sister Marjorie. He is survived by his wife Pat of 53 Years, His sons Darren and wife Lesia and their children Jon and Julie, David, Darryl and his wife Sandy and their children Travis and his fiancé Sydney and their daughter Ryley and Jordan, Darwin and his wife Carol and Angela and his Aunt Jean Rogers.

Cremation has taken place and Celebration of Neil's life was held at St. Maria Goretti Parish in Lynn Lake with Fathers Shantah and Francis officiating assisted by Sr. Bonnie Bryson. Interment of ashes will be at Star City Sask at a later date.

Boardman funeral home of Thompson MB. were in charge of funeral. Any donations may be to

