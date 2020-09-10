It is with great sadness that the family of Ed Tennison announce his passing at his home in Redwood Meadows, August 8th, 2020, the day after his 70th birthday. Ed was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2018, but lived 2 more love filled years with his family by his side.

Ed will be lovingly remembered and missed by his wife of 50 years Connie; Daughter Tracy, husband Greg Marshall, their children Ella, Jameson and Chloe of Calgary; Daughter Shelley, of Nanaimo, BC and son Charlie; Son, Scott and wife Angie Tennison (Furlong) and their children Carrissa and Seth of Airdrie, AB.

Also with heavy hearts, but cherishing many fond memories are sisters Rosalie and Lynette, Uncle Bill Bradley, and Aunt Irene Glashan, and his cousin Vern Bradley and his family, whom Ed shared a special relationship with. Ed had many cousins, sister and brother in laws, nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews that he was very special to.

He will be fondly remembered and missed by numerous friends.

Ed was predeceased by his parents; Daniel and Naomi Tennison, infant brother; Gareth, beloved son; Chad Tennison, as well as parents in law Murray and Wilma Campbell.

Ed was born August 7th, 1950 in Birch River, MB and lived on the farm near Bowsman, MB until he was 13. He loved the years spent on the farm where he made long lasting memories and learned life long skills from his father and mother. He never tired of reminiscing about the early years. The family moved to Swan River following death of his father. In summer of 1968 he went to Thompson, MB to work for the summer, and like many others he stayed. At the age of 18 he started a 46 year mining career; 32 of those years for Inco/Vale. He loved mining, always challenging himself to do the best job possible. He met many people working in the mines and always enjoyed sharing a story or joke with them.

In 1970 he met a "Thompson Girl" Connie Campbell, which started a 50 year journey of raising a family and sharing their lives. Ed dedicated himself and worked hard to be the best Husband, Father, and Grandpa he could be. He was extremely proud of his entire family.

Ed was proud of the cabin he built at Setting Lake. It brought him great joy to share it with family and friends, making 35 years worth of memories there. Fishing, boating, blueberry picking, exploring, sharing his love and knowledge of nature with all of his family truly brought him so much happiness.

Ed had many hobbies and passions but the one he loved best was restoring the "old car".

He will always be remembered for his kind and caring ways, always willing to help, tell stories and share a laugh.

Cremation has taken place and there will be a private family celebration of life at "Forget Me Not Pond", AB on August 29th, 2020.

The best way to honour Ed would be to do a good deed on his behalf.

Lived, Laughed, Loved

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store