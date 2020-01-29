Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elisabeth Bosters. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Elisabeth (Betty) Bosters.

Betty was born in Breda, Netherlands and immigrated to Canada with her husband in 1958.

She moved to Thompson in 1962 where she raised her family. She is predeceased by her husband Martin, her parents and her siblings.

She leaves to mourn her 3 children Adrian, Randy (Anne Marie) and Debbie (Glen). Her Grandchildren Leslie, Corrie, Anneke, Cassandre, Kane and Luke. Her great grandchildren Cody, Cohen, Deklyn, Alexis, Zoey, Isabella, Cecilia and Jonathan.

Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at the St Lawrence Roman Catholic Church on Friday January 31, 2020 at 1:00 pm, officiated by Father Shanta

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Northern Spirit Manor, 879 Thompson Drive South, R8N 0A9.

An online book of memories is available to view and leave condolences at

