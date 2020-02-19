Nellie Elizabeth Marcinyshyn born 1940, Nov 23 near Bird, Northern Manitoba. 79 years young.
She will be missed by her loved ones; her daughter, Sandra (Andy) Lytle, children; David (Gabrielle), Amanda (Travis), Katrina, of Thompson. Sons Bruce (Shelia) Marcinyshyn, children; Brennon, Quade, Shayleen, of Thunder Bay, Ontario. Doug (Catherine) Marcinyshyn, of Thompson; children, Angela, Steven, Scott. Wayne (Edna) Marcinyshyn, of Gillam; daughter Leah and several great grand children.
There will be a Celebration of Life held at the USW Union Hall, 19 Elizabeth Drive, on February 1, 2020 from 1 PM to 3 PM.
Published in Thompson Citizen from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020