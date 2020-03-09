Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gail Myra Morberg. View Sign Service Information Bardal Funeral Arrangement Centre - Winnipeg 1510 St. Mary's Road Winnipeg , MB R2M 3V7 (204)-774-7474 Obituary

Gail Myra Morberg, 79, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020. She was the widow of Arnold Morberg and they shared 44 years of marriage together. The two co-founded Calm Air International in 1962 and it grew to be one of Canada's largest privately owned regional airlines. After Arnold's passing, Gail sold the company in 2009. Calm Air still serves communities throughout Manitoba and the Kivalliq Nunavut region. A true pioneer for the aviation industry, in 2008 she was named Manitoba Business Magazine's Entrepreneur of the Year.

Gail was born on April 15, 1940 in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan to parents John and Edna Tratch. Her family along with her three sisters; Joan, Myrle, and Joyce, lived in Wakaw, Saskatchewan. She leaves behind her four children; Marion (Walter Baschuk), Nelson (Toni), Margo (Brian Berry), and Monica (Lionel Janzen) as well as her six grandchildren Kalie, Madison, Raynie, Carl, Paige and Max, and four step-grandchildren Dale (Kate) Conroy, Mark (Crissy Ranellucci), Kristin (Chris) Beach, Kody (Kelsey) Janzen, and seven step-great grandchildren Van, Annie, Royal, Wylder, Quinn, Emma, and Vivienne.

Gail was a kind, gentle, and extremely charitable soul. She cared deeply about the wellbeing of her family and the community where she and her husband created their success. As a philanthropist, Gail donated generously to numerous national and local charities and organizations including but not limited to, Canadian Liver Foundation, Morberg House, Siloam Mission, Port in a Storm, Winnipeg Foundation, and Winnipeg Harvest. She was involved and helped fundraise for organizations such as the Lynn Lake ice rink and curling rink, Manitoba Winter Games in Thompson, Manitoba, and the Thompson Community Foundation.

She will be fondly remembered as a great cook, warm and welcoming friend and neighbour, and loving mother, grandmother, aunt and big sister.

A celebration of Gail's life will be held on April 15, 2020, on what would have been her 80th birthday, at The Fort Garry Hotel in Winnipeg between 17:30 to 21:00. Please RSVP by April 1 to

In lieu of flowers, please donate to any of Gail's favourite charities.

