It's with broken hearts we announce the unexpected death of Gary William Simkins on Feb. 3, 2020 while in Cuba. Gary was 57 years old.
Dearly loved husband of Paullette (nee Carriere) and devoted father of Reese, Liam, Adam Charron and Adopted son Teddy Flett.
He will be sadly missed by his parents Bill and Joyce Simkins, Dear Brother Jamie (Maureen) Simkins, Troy (Nancy) Simkins and Dear sister Tana(Justin) Corbeil.
He will also be missed by his mother in law Yvonne (Rheal) Carriere, Sister in law Suzanne (Albert) Edstrom, Liliane (Guy) Cloutier, Viviane Frederick, Brother in law Victor (Judy) Carriere, Vincent (Giselle) Carriere, Marc (Donna) Carriere and Denis (Diana) Carriere.
Gary also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
Thank you to brotherJamie Simkins for being here with us and supporting us for more than once.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Hillside Funeral Service in North Bay, Ontario at a later date.
Published in Thompson Citizen from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020