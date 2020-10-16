On Sunday afternoon, September 27, 2020 Glenn passed away at the age of 69. He was sitting in his favorite chair on the patio, enjoying the sun, watching the birds and doing a crossword puzzle. He succumbed to a massive heart attack.
He leaves behind his wife Diane, brother Lyle (Barb) Ludwig, sister Lorelei Sieben, his mother-in-law Margaret Richardson, sister-in-law Debora (Larry) Eggerman, brother-in-law Percy (Ingrid) Eggerman, brother-in-law Perry (Cindy) Eggerman and many loving relatives and friends. He is predeceased by his father Anthony (Tony) Ludwig, his mother Lorraine Ludwig, his brother Jeff Ludwig and his father-in-law Arnold Eggerman.
Glenn was born and raised in Saskatchewan and as a young boy he was most happy playing outside. When living in Humboldt, he was the goaltender (jersey #1) on the first Broncos hockey team 50 years ago.
In 1971 Glenn and Diane moved to Thompson, Manitoba for a short period of time. However, they ended up happily staying until their retirement, and in the process made lifelong friends. During his time with Inco, he started as an underground miner and ended his career in Mines Research/Mine Engineering as a blast designer. He trained underground miners in production blasting design and standards. After his retirement from Inco, he then joined Orica Explosives.
Glenn was involved in many activities while in Thompson. In the early days he was interested in flying, so he obtained his pilot's license. He joined the Big Brothers Association and created a relationship with his "little brother" helping him become the man he is today. Glenn's passions were being an auxiliary firefighter, coaching hockey, skiing and scuba diving.
When retirement called, Glenn and Diane moved to the South Surrey/White
Rock area of B.C. in 2006. Glenn enjoyed interacting with close family and friends in the neighbourhood. He was more than willing to give everyone a hand with whatever needed to be done.
Glenn loved travelling to different places in the world and was never afraid to try a new experience or eat any questionable food, be it insects, or spices so hot the average person would cry. He was very good at photography, particularly of those faraway places.
Glenn was a good man with a kind heart. Love you Glennie.
Glenn will be laid to rest in Watson, Saskatchewan and a mass will be held at the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, under Covid restrictions, on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 1:00 pm.
Zoom will be available through Malinoski & Danyluik Funeral Home, Humboldt, SK at www.md-funeralhome.ca.
Zoom – Go to www.zoom.us
Click on join meeting and enter the following information. Meeting ID: 851 3147 6719 Passcode: 856032 or
follow this linkhttps://us02web.zoom.us/j/85131476719?pwd=SUh6dW9KcE0wR0ZwSzdMVVZxN0lpUT09
In lieu of flowers or donations, our wish is that you spend time with the people you love and do the things that make you happy.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Jessie Eggerman, Malinoski & Danyluik Funeral Home, Humboldt (306-682-1622).