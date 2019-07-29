Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace Bindle. View Sign Obituary

March 24, 1939–July 22, 2019

With heavy hearts and profound sadness we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend, Grace Bindle.

Born Grace Elizabeth Russell in Winnipeg on March 24, 1939, she learned to knit by age 4 growing up in Austin, MB. After attending teacher training in Brandon, and a brief period teaching in The Pas, Grace moved to Thompson, MB, where she met and married Otto Bindle in 1964.

In 1967, Grace started substitute teaching grades K to 8, but soon stuck to lower grades and the Special Education Classes, eventually teaching full-time kindergarten. After retiring in 1997, she continued to substitute grades K to 3 until 2017.

Grace is Thompson's longest serving Block Parent, and in 2010, she received the City of Thompson's Volunteer-of-the-Year award. She donated knitting for over 50 years and remained actively involved with many organizations including St. James Anglican Church, Thompson Hospital Auxiliary, Retired Teachers Association, Heritage North Museum, and Thompson Christian Council.

"Mrs. Bindle" is well known for having a special place in her heart for children. In a recent teaching memoir, she wrote "After I was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, I miss the kids and adult colleagues. Over the years, I run into students I've taught or subbed and we chat. I miss them and am happy they have continued on with their education or are working here in Thompson. I am proud of all of them, knowing that I played a part in their lives and education. I'd be back in a heartbeat if I could."

Grace always saw the best in people and met many friends throughout her travels that she loyally stayed in contact with. She cherished every moment she spent with her grandchildren, and enjoyed summers with family, friends, and neighbours at her cabin at Paint Lake.

Grace was predeceased by her husband Otto Bindle, mother and step-father Gladys & Claude Beatty, brother Ron Russell, son-in-law Mervin Dick, and grand-daughter Susan.

Grace will be lovingly remembered by her children Allen, Kelly, and Dawn Bindle, step-daughters Dianne Dick and Patricia (Mike) Wyer, grandchildren Nigel, Carla (Gillian), Darlene (Sean), Treston (Kaitlyn), Connor, and Jesse, nine great grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Grace will also be lovingly remembered by her numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, extended family, former students, colleagues, and dear friends.

A Celebration of Grace's life will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. James the Apostle Anglican Church, 10 Caribou Road, Thompson, MB, with "A Life Lived" reception following at Royal Canadian Legion. Future cremation interment will be at Austin Cemetery.

