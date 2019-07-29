Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Howard Pitts. View Sign Obituary

Howard Pitts, 67, of Thompson MB passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Thursday July 25, 2019 at Thompson General Hospital after a eight year battle with cancer.

Howard was born September 25, 1951 in Halifax, Nova Scotia. He grew up in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia where he graduated from Dartmouth High. He received his teaching degree from Dalhousie University and spent his younger years travelling and sharing his gift of knowledge until he moved to Winnipeg in the early 80's. In May of 1985 he graduated with a law degree and was called to the bar in June of 1986. He moved to Thompson MB in 1995 to practice law at Legal Aid. He met his wife Claudine in 1999 and the two were married on August 7, 2004.

Howard was a thoughtful, kind and loving man. He loved his grandchildren so much that his face would light up whenever he told them stories and shared his knowledge of life with them. Howard had such a love for the outdoors. His favorite hobbies were fishing, gardening, hunting, camping and cooking which he spent doing with the love of his life Claudine.

He is survived by his wife Claudine, daughter Jennifer (Damian) , son Bren (James) , daughter Beth (Scotty), stepson Cory, stepdaughter Lisa (Raymond), sister Pearl (Kennie), sister Muriel (Roy) and brother Darrell (Doreen) . He also left to mourn, his eight grandchildren Zachary, Caleb, Wyatt, Canyon, Madison, Rylen, Carter, Morgan and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents Stanley and Ethel Pitts, his sister Sharon and brother John.

Howard's family would like to acknowledge the staff at Thompson General hospital and send a special thank you for all of their support and kindness through a very difficult time.

As per Howard's wishes cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service was held on Tuesday, July 30th at 1:00 p.m. at the St. James the Apostle Anglican Church, 10 Caribou Road in Thompson, MB. Officiated by Rev Jean Arthurson.

Published in Thompson Citizen from July 29 to July 30, 2019

