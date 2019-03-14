Peacefully, on March 3, 2019 at 9:30 am, Irene passed away with her husband David Moore at her side, at their residence, after a brief battle with liver cancer. Also at her side were her special friends, Rob and Kelly Greenaway.
Irene is survived by her brother Connor Magill, his wife Brenda and nephews Douglas and David, with his wife Amanda and their children Courtney and Dillon. Also, brother-in-law Gary Jackson, nephew Brent, his wife Penny and daughter Brianna, niece Arlene Dueck, her husband Brad and daughter Willow. And of course Irene and Dave's beloved dog Joey.
Irene was predeceased by her father Ralph Magill, her mother Evelyn, step-mother Connie and sister Carolyne Jackson.
Also left to mourn: sister-in-law Elaine Baril, with husband Robert, niece Heather and nephews Stephen and Matthew Baril; sister-in-law Patricia Boddy, husband William, niece Angela Boddy, with partner George Hyland and children Ella, Avry and Brie; nephew Andrew Boddy with wife Heather and son Tristan; niece Sarah Boddy and son Konnor; along with many friends. Irene will be greatly missed.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation 2019 Gutsy Walk Thompson, MB.
Published in Thompson Citizen from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019