James Earl Aadland

James Earl Aadland of Thompson, MB passed away suddenly on July 22, 2019.

Jim was born Feb 6th 1950 in Gull Lake, SK, grew up and took his school in Shaunavon, SK. He moved to Thompson in 1973 working for INCO for 31 years – first in the warehouse and then as a buyer. Jim retired in 2004. He was an avid coin collector, spending many hours sorting and cataloguing. Jim also enjoyed having a few drinks with his circle of friends at Pub 55.

Jim is survived by his son Ryan and grandson Jordan of Winnipeg, brother Ron (Shauna) of Medicine Hat, Sister Mina Auger (Laurent) of Thompson, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

