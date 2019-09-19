James Hickey
January 30th, 1935 – September 17th, 2019 (age 84)
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of James Joseph Hickey, beloved Husband of Annette.
James leaves to cherish his memory, his Wife Annette, Children: Brian (Colleen), Wayne (Lori) and Kathy, Grandchildren: Jesse, Christine, Brittney and Cole, Great Grandchildren: Cohen, Aiden, Deklyn and Jordyn, Siblings: Vernon and Evangeline.
James has gone on to join his special Grandson BJ, his Parents Joseph and Lena, Siblings: Opal, Ruby, Mathilda, Barbara, Norman, Josephine, Leonard and Carmella.
Memorial Service to be held at the Saint Lawrence Roman Catholic Church in Thompson on Monday, September 23rd at 11:00am, officiated by Father Guna.
In lieu of flowers, if friends so desire, contributions may be made in James' memory to of Canada at www.llscanada.org , or the Manitoba Wildlife Federation.
Published in Thompson Citizen from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019