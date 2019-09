James HickeyJanuary 30th, 1935 – September 17th, 2019 (age 84)It is with great sadness we announce the passing of James Joseph Hickey, beloved Husband of Annette.James leaves to cherish his memory, his Wife Annette, Children: Brian (Colleen), Wayne (Lori) and Kathy, Grandchildren: Jesse, Christine, Brittney and Cole, Great Grandchildren: Cohen, Aiden, Deklyn and Jordyn, Siblings: Vernon and Evangeline.James has gone on to join his special Grandson BJ, his Parents Joseph and Lena, Siblings: Opal, Ruby, Mathilda, Barbara, Norman, Josephine, Leonard and Carmella.Memorial Service to be held at the Saint Lawrence Roman Catholic Church in Thompson on Monday, September 23rd at 11:00am, officiated by Father Guna.In lieu of flowers, if friends so desire, contributions may be made in James' memory to of Canada at www.llscanada.org , or the Manitoba Wildlife Federation.An online book of memories is available to view and leave condolences at www.boardmanfh.com