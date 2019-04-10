Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean-Guy Saucier. View Sign

Jean-Guy Saucier died peacefully in Northern Spirit Manor Personal Care Home on April 2, 2019 in Thompson, MB at the age of 72.

He leaves his wife of 51 years, Aline (Bellefleur) Saucier; his son, Richard and his wife Donna (Genaille) Saucier; his daughter, Nancy (Saucier) Dubuc and her husband Francois; his four grandchildren Nicole, Andre, Faelecia and Alain; and many close family and friends.

Jean-Guy was born on September 22, 1946 in Baker Brook, NB to Alfred Saucier and Lucienne (Michaud) Saucier. He married Aline (Bellefleur) in March of 1968. After moving to Thompson, Jean-Guy began working for INCO Limited as an underground miner until he retired in 2002. He was a carpenter during his free time. He coached Pee Wee hockey in the 80's for a number of years. He was also a member of the St. John's Ambulance. Jean-Guy had a passion for carpentry and crafts, as well as a love for animals.

Jean-Guy is preceded in death by his Father Alfred, Mother Lucienne (Michaud), Brother Jean-Yve, and Sisters Rina Saucier and Aline Saucier of New Brunswick. Surviving siblings are Marie-Mae (Saucier) Bolter, Diane (Saucier) Soucy, Real Saucier, Yvon Saucier, Roland Saucier, Rolande (Saucier) Muckler, Annette Saucier.

A Gathering of Friends and Family took place on April 7, 2019 at Boardman Funeral Home at 28 Nelson Road. Funeral Services were held on April 8, 2019 at the St. Lawrence Roman Catholic Church, 114 Cree Road. Father Guna officiated the ceremony. Interment took place at the Thompson Cemetery following the service. Many attended to celebrate Jean-Guy's life. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to Alzheimer Society of Canada at alzheimer.ca.

