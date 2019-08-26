Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jesmond (Lund) Thompson. View Sign Obituary

Jesmond Thompson passed away peacefully August 22 in her home at Whistle Bend Place, Whitehorse, Yukon. A celebration of her life will be held August 31 at 2:00 pm at Stonewall (MB) United Church, (369 First Ave N).

Born Sarah Jesmondine Lund in Stonewall, where she grew up, Jesmond was the youngest of six, with four sisters and a brother. She graduated from high school at 16, then attended the University of Manitoba on scholarship. Graduating in 1946 with a BA, she taught high school in Dryden for a year, next worked as an organizer for the Student Christian Movement in Winnipeg and then at the United Church's Stella Mission.

In 1951 she married Rev. Glen Thompson of Davidson SK and they moved to Aylsham SK. In 1955 Glen and Jesmond took up a church post in Berens River MB, before moving to Windsor Park in Winnipeg in 1961. Six children - Laurie (Lois Berry), Jennifer (Zack Gross), Ann Thompson Courchene, Heather Todd (Randy), Murray (Linda Wenstob), and Sheila (Mike Burdett) - came in quick succession.

In 1972, Jesmond, Glen, and four children relocated to the new mining city of Thompson where Glen was the minister at the former St. John's United Church. Jesmond returned to university, gained her Education degree, and Madame Thompson began teaching French at Juniper School. In 1988 they retired to Anola, where Jesmond continued to fill in as a substitute teacher. In 2002 it was another move to Gimli MB. A year after Glen passed away in 2014, Jesmond started yet another adventure, moving to live with daughter Sheila and partner Mike in Whitehorse.

Her 500-name Christmas letter list tracked her life. She stayed in touch with a huge network of friends and family from all the communities where she had lived, by letter, phone, then email and always as a gracious host to visitors.

Jesmond's family of six children, 12 grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren as well as their partners, remember Jesmond's graciousness, her determination and strength of will, her tolerance and patience, and her progressive social views. Above all, they remember her positive outlook on life.

Jesmond was a woman of her time in her full commitment to family and church. She had a lasting effect on her children, grandchildren, her extended family and her church community. She was also a strong, independent woman, expressing her faith through a commitment to social justice, in her work with young people and as a citizen of her community and her world.

Jesmond's positive approach to life carried on into her last days. Knowing she was dying, she called family members and friends to say good bye and listened to emails read to her from far away family, extended family and friends. The messages told her, and us, of Jesmond's intelligence, kindness and compassion, her deep desire to serve other people, her warmth and welcoming home, how she made time for everybody, her genuine love and caring, her strength, grace, patience, courage and love. Jesmond died comfortably, at peace with herself, her family and her God.

Jesmond's family wishes to recognize the outstanding care she received in the last two years of her life in the Yukon long-term care system. In memory of Jesmond, her family asks that you do an unexpected act of kindness. If you so desire, you may also donate to Indspire (www.indspire.ca) or the St. Amant Centre (www.stamant.ca).

