John (Jack) Raymond, O'Brien; Age 87, peacefully passed away with family by his side on Wednesday May 20, 2020; at Thompson General Hospital, Thompson, MB.

John was born on August 25, 1932 in St John, New Brunswick. At the age of 20 he joined the Armed Forces where he served for 22 years. In 1974 John moved with his family to Thompson, MB. He worked for INCO Mining Company as a mechanic in the Mill until he retired in June of 1994.

John enjoyed fishing, camping, and gardening as well as spending time with his family. John was a lifetime member of the Royal Canadian Legion #244. He just received his 50 year recognition as a Member. John had been president on numerous occasions, he enjoyed calling Bingo for the Legion for many years.

John is predeceased by his parents John and Mary O'Brien; his twin sister Elizabeth Asbridge; his brother Barry O'Brien ; his sister Jean O'Brien. His daughter Rosalee, son John Edward and first wife Lillian (Appleby) O'Brien.

John leaves to mourn his passing, his loving wife Myrtle O'Brien of 20 years Thompson, MB; son Raymond (Joanne) O'Brien of Thompson, MB; daughter Debbie (Jurgen Witt) Brattkus of Parksville, BC.; stepdaughter Jackie (Brad) Mifflin of Petersfield, MB.; stepson Elmer Sharp of Thompson, MB. Grandchildren Raymond John O'Brien, Andrew O'Brien, John Capiak, Stephanie Wells, Seth Brattkus, and Alexis Witt. Six great grandchildren and two step grandchildren.

John is also survived by his brother Donnie O'Brien of Brandon, MB.; sister Lois Asbridge of St. John, New Brunswick; sister Barbara Slatter of Petitcodiac, New Brunswick. Plus numerous relatives, nieces, nephews, and friends.

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Parkinson's Foundation in memory of John's name at www.parkinson.ca

Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

