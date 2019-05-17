Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kelly Lynn Claire Ostrowski. View Sign Obituary

Kelly Lynn Claire Ostrowski

It is with heavy hearts we announce that Kelly passed away peacefully on May 11, 2019 in Thompson, Manitoba at the age of 57 years.

Kelly is predeceased by her parents Stanley and Mona Ostrowski and her partner Grahame MacLean.

Kelly will be cherished and remembered by her children Breanne, Kristopher, and Daniel MacQuarrie and their father Brian MacQuarrie; her brother Steve Ostrowski, and sisters Susie (John) Albo, and Nina (Steve) Manitopyes; and her many nieces, nephews and friends.

Kelly was born in Sudbury, Ontario on September 14, 1961 and moved to Winnipeg, Manitoba at an early age. Kelly loved children and worked tirelessly with youth and families her entire life, and she had a consummate knowledge and understanding of Child Welfare. She began working for Marymound in Winnipeg as a Youth Worker and moved to Thompson, Manitoba in 1983 as Director for Marymound North. Kelly also worked with Family Services in Foster Care Coordination, with the Futures Program, and she developed and facilitated training programs for adults, youth and children. Kelly was committed to empowering others in a positive and supportive manner.

Breanne, Kris, and Danny meant the world to Kelly. She enjoyed camping, fishing, the cottage at Paint Lake, playing baseball and curling, and of course her Bombers and the Blue Jays. In recent years Kelly and Grahame adored their many pets and she enjoyed new friendships working at the Co-Op.

Kelly's family appreciates the condolences, well wishes and fond memories shared during this difficult time.

Published in Thompson Citizen from May 17 to May 18, 2019

