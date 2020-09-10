It is with deep sorrow we announce Ken passed away peacefully at his home August 10, 2020.Loving husband, father, grand-father and great-grandfather. Pre-deceased by his parents William and Nora Jean, his brother Fred and his beloved sons Kenneth, Jeffry and Montgomery.Left to mourn his passing are his wife Tina, his daughters Dana, Kimberly, Tannyss and Kirsti; his sons Kerry, Clayton, Zachary, Joshua and Mika; his 22 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren along with his brother Rusty and sister Joan and many, many nieces, nephews, and friends.To view the full obituary and to leave condolences for the family, please visitRonald Moffit Memorial Services of Portage la Prairie in care of arrangements.