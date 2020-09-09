1/1
Kristin Ann McIntyre
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kristin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with sadness I announce the passing of my daughter Kristin Ann McIntyre. She passed away at Grey Nuns Hospital, Edmonton, Alberta on August 26, 2020.
Born in Thompson, Kristin graduated from R.D. Parker Collegiate and the University of Manitoba with a degree in Food Science. Kristin moved to Calgary and then Edmonton, Alberta where she completed her Masters Degree in Food Science at Concordia College in Edmonton.
Kristin was preceded in death by her Mother Barbara McIntyre (Larson), Grandmothers Margaret Johnson (Larsen) and Ruth McIntyre (Tate), Grandfather William McIntyre, Aunts Nancy Hoduba (Larsen), Jill Larsen and Uncle Steve McIntyre.
Kristin is survived by her Father Jeffrey McIntyre, partner Harvey Sharphead, Aunts Julie Larsen, Jodi Bonnette (Larsen), Penny Munsen (Larsen) and Laurie Woomer (McIntyre). Uncles John Larsen, Steve Bonnette, James Woomer, John Munson and Bill Stesin.
Cremation will take place and a come and go tea for Kristin will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers a donation to the Cancer Society would be appreciated should you choose.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Thompson Citizen from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved