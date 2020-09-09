It is with sadness I announce the passing of my daughter Kristin Ann McIntyre. She passed away at Grey Nuns Hospital, Edmonton, Alberta on August 26, 2020.
Born in Thompson, Kristin graduated from R.D. Parker Collegiate and the University of Manitoba with a degree in Food Science. Kristin moved to Calgary and then Edmonton, Alberta where she completed her Masters Degree in Food Science at Concordia College in Edmonton.
Kristin was preceded in death by her Mother Barbara McIntyre (Larson), Grandmothers Margaret Johnson (Larsen) and Ruth McIntyre (Tate), Grandfather William McIntyre, Aunts Nancy Hoduba (Larsen), Jill Larsen and Uncle Steve McIntyre.
Kristin is survived by her Father Jeffrey McIntyre, partner Harvey Sharphead, Aunts Julie Larsen, Jodi Bonnette (Larsen), Penny Munsen (Larsen) and Laurie Woomer (McIntyre). Uncles John Larsen, Steve Bonnette, James Woomer, John Munson and Bill Stesin.
Cremation will take place and a come and go tea for Kristin will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers a donation to the Cancer Society
would be appreciated should you choose.